Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Buys 2,644 Shares of Sprott Uranium Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:URNM)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Sprott Uranium Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:URNM – Free Report) by 14.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 20,467 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,644 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Sprott Uranium Miners ETF worth $687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of URNM. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 192,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,030,000 after buying an additional 4,121 shares during the period. Spinnaker Capital LTD increased its stake in shares of Sprott Uranium Miners ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. Spinnaker Capital LTD now owns 172,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,396,000 after buying an additional 86,000 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 166,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,233,000 after purchasing an additional 17,015 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF by 25.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 161,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,072,000 after buying an additional 32,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF by 154.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 136,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,339,000 after buying an additional 83,066 shares during the period.

Sprott Uranium Miners ETF Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of Sprott Uranium Miners ETF stock opened at $43.53 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.04. Sprott Uranium Miners ETF has a 1-year low of $28.22 and a 1-year high of $49.53.

Sprott Uranium Miners ETF Company Profile

The Sprott Uranium Miners ETF (URNM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the North Shore Global Uranium Mining index, a market-cap-weighted index of global companies in the uranium industry. URNM was launched on Dec 3, 2019 and is managed by Sprott.

