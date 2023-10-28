Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Buys 2,935 Shares of Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Free Report) by 43.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,685 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,935 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Signet Jewelers were worth $632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SIG. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 1.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Signet Jewelers in the first quarter worth $377,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 7.1% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 136,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,906,000 after purchasing an additional 9,028 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 3.7% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 50,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,742,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 188.0% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 34,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,521,000 after purchasing an additional 22,633 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Activity at Signet Jewelers

In related news, insider Stash Ptak sold 780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.70, for a total transaction of $57,486.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,991,595.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Mary Elizabeth Finn sold 7,283 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.13, for a total value of $576,303.79. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 88,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,026,981.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Stash Ptak sold 780 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.70, for a total transaction of $57,486.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,991,595.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 100,396 shares of company stock valued at $7,484,711. Corporate insiders own 4.54% of the company’s stock.

Signet Jewelers Stock Performance

Shares of Signet Jewelers stock opened at $67.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 2.12. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.45. Signet Jewelers Limited has a fifty-two week low of $57.10 and a fifty-two week high of $83.42.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Signet Jewelers had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 34.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.68 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 9.89 EPS for the current year.

Signet Jewelers Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 26th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.47%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SIG shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers from $90.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from $71.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from $71.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Signet Jewelers in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.20.

Signet Jewelers Company Profile

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through its digital banners, James Allen and Blue Nile.

Further Reading

