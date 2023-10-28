Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Buys 305 Shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,669 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ZM. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 94.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 2,744 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at about $275,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 23,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,619,000 after buying an additional 5,748 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 120.4% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 366,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,030,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Zoom Video Communications by 4.0% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

Zoom Video Communications Stock Down 0.4 %

Zoom Video Communications stock opened at $59.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 134.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of -0.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $67.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.42. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.87 and a twelve month high of $89.67.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Zoom Video Communications ( NASDAQ:ZM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 21st. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 3.51% and a net margin of 3.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Citigroup raised their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.55.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Zoom Video Communications

Insider Buying and Selling at Zoom Video Communications

In related news, Director Santiago Subotovsky sold 2,067 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.58, for a total transaction of $141,754.86. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 170,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,660,520.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Shane Crehan sold 3,722 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.69, for a total transaction of $263,108.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Santiago Subotovsky sold 2,067 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.58, for a total transaction of $141,754.86. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 170,028 shares in the company, valued at $11,660,520.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 137,274 shares of company stock worth $9,233,847 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 11.28% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

(Free Report)

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.