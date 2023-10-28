Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Buys 3,160 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) by 35.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,192 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,160 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF were worth $668,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 7.7% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 42,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,359,000 after buying an additional 2,995 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 22,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 245.1% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 109,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,120,000 after buying an additional 77,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, G2 Capital Management LLC OH raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 5.9% in the first quarter. G2 Capital Management LLC OH now owns 163,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,141,000 after buying an additional 9,054 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF stock opened at $48.83 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.34. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $48.66 and a 12-month high of $58.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.97.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.