Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Buys 338 Shares of iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,901 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF were worth $667,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF by 116.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 3,304 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 724,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,311,000 after buying an additional 81,273 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 96,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,118,000 after buying an additional 10,715 shares during the period. Finally, Interchange Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF by 114.4% in the 1st quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 4,834 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI China ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI China ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ MCHI opened at $41.92 on Friday. iShares MSCI China ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.40 and a fifty-two week high of $56.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.27. The stock has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 0.49.

iShares MSCI China ETF Profile

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI China ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI China ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.