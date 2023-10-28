Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Buys New Position in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 14,171 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $638,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ST. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in Sensata Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Sensata Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Sensata Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Sensata Technologies by 51.8% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,561 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.46% of the company’s stock.

Sensata Technologies Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of ST stock opened at $34.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.81. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a 52-week low of $34.14 and a 52-week high of $54.34. The company has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a PE ratio of 13.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.07 and its 200 day moving average is $41.14.

Sensata Technologies Announces Dividend

Sensata Technologies ( NYSE:ST Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.02. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 18.03% and a net margin of 9.50%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 8th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Sensata Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.97%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ST has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Sensata Technologies from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Sensata Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded Sensata Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $48.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $49.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sensata Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.50.

Sensata Technologies Company Profile

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems, and other products used in mission-critical systems and applications. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures sensors, high-voltage solutions, and other solutions used in mission-critical systems and applications, such as tire pressure monitoring, thermal management, electrical protection, regenerative braking, powertrain (engine/transmission), exhaust management, and operator controls for automobiles, on-road trucks, and off-road equipment customers.

