Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Decreases Stake in Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC decreased its position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF – Free Report) by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,721 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,768 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Bain Capital Specialty Finance were worth $618,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Starr International Co. Inc. increased its stake in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Starr International Co. Inc. now owns 849,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,128,000 after buying an additional 12,687 shares during the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 70.0% during the 2nd quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 60.2% during the 1st quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 107,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 40,446 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 343,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,098,000 after purchasing an additional 6,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 78.0% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter.

Get Bain Capital Specialty Finance alerts:

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BCSF opened at $14.69 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 4.84 and a quick ratio of 4.84. Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. has a one year low of $11.06 and a one year high of $16.80.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Increases Dividend

Bain Capital Specialty Finance ( NYSE:BCSF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.12. Bain Capital Specialty Finance had a net margin of 41.01% and a return on equity of 11.24%. The firm had revenue of $75.72 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is an increase from Bain Capital Specialty Finance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. Bain Capital Specialty Finance’s payout ratio is currently 96.55%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on BCSF. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance from $13.25 to $13.75 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Bain Capital Specialty Finance

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc is business development company specializing in direct loans to middle-market companies. The fund seeks to invest in senior investments with a first or second lien on collateral, senior first lien, stretch senior, senior second lien, unitranche, mezzanine debt, junior securities, other junior investments, and secondary purchases of assets or portfolios that primarily consist of middle-market corporate debt.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bain Capital Specialty Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bain Capital Specialty Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.