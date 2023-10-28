Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC reduced its holdings in Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN – Free Report) by 14.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,301 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,627 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Sunoco were worth $667,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY bought a new stake in Sunoco during the second quarter worth approximately $9,764,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Sunoco by 11.9% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 143,552 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,301,000 after buying an additional 15,255 shares during the last quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its position in Sunoco by 0.8% in the first quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 64,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,840,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finer Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Sunoco by 2.9% during the first quarter. Finer Wealth Management Inc. now owns 15,578 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $684,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the period. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC increased its position in Sunoco by 5.5% during the first quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 10,948 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. 17.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sunoco alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SUN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Sunoco from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Sunoco from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Mizuho lowered Sunoco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Sunoco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.25.

Sunoco Trading Down 2.4 %

SUN opened at $49.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.57. The company has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 1.26. Sunoco LP has a 52 week low of $40.81 and a 52 week high of $51.85.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.24). Sunoco had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 37.36%. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Sunoco LP will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Sunoco Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.842 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 27th. This represents a $3.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.84%. Sunoco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

Sunoco Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, distributes and retails motor fuels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The company's Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel from independent refiners and oil companies and supplies it to independently operated dealer stations, distributors and other consumer of motor fuel to commission agent locations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sunoco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunoco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.