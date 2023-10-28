Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Grows Position in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Free Report) by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,876 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in MicroStrategy were worth $642,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in MicroStrategy in the first quarter worth $1,570,000. DT Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of MicroStrategy in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 66.0% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 88 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of MicroStrategy in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 74.7% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 166 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.44% of the company’s stock.

MSTR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on MicroStrategy in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $490.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen started coverage on MicroStrategy in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $520.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on MicroStrategy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MicroStrategy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $390.00.

In other news, Director Jarrod M. Patten sold 450 shares of MicroStrategy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.05, for a total value of $175,972.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold 1,950 shares of company stock valued at $696,038 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 20.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSTR opened at $406.76 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $345.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $342.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a 12-month low of $132.56 and a 12-month high of $475.09. The firm has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.25 and a beta of 2.45.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The software maker reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $1.63. The firm had revenue of $120.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.85 million. MicroStrategy had a return on equity of 140.01% and a net margin of 41.32%. On average, research analysts forecast that MicroStrategy Incorporated will post 28.88 EPS for the current year.

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy, an enterprise analytics software platform that enables users to create visualizations, customize apps, and embed analytics directly into workflows; and MicroStrategy Cloud Environment, a managed software-as-a-service solution, which offers always-on threat monitoring and enables rapid analytics development and deployment to deliver security and data privacy requirements.

