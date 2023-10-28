Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Grows Stock Position in First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR – Free Report) by 37.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,298 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,340 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.15% of First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF worth $665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF by 6.8% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF by 805.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 887 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF by 10.8% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $287,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF by 26.7% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of AIRR opened at $46.98 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $51.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.15. First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF has a 12-month low of $42.98 and a 12-month high of $55.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $455.71 million, a PE ratio of 18.72 and a beta of 1.25.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 25th were paid a dividend of $0.0185 per share. This represents a $0.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 22nd.

The First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF (AIRR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks a multifactor-selected index of equities that can benefit from potential regain in market share of US industrial and community banking sector. AIRR was launched on Mar 10, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

