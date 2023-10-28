Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Grows Stock Position in Leatherback Long/Short Alternative Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:LBAY)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Leatherback Long/Short Alternative Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:LBAY – Free Report) by 51.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,517 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,365 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.91% of Leatherback Long/Short Alternative Yield ETF worth $727,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, Ethos Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Leatherback Long/Short Alternative Yield ETF by 17.1% during the first quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC now owns 258,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,045,000 after buying an additional 37,802 shares during the period.

Leatherback Long/Short Alternative Yield ETF Price Performance

Leatherback Long/Short Alternative Yield ETF stock opened at $24.52 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.91 and its 200-day moving average is $26.32. The company has a market cap of $58.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 0.47. Leatherback Long/Short Alternative Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $24.52 and a 12 month high of $30.18.

Leatherback Long/Short Alternative Yield ETF Profile

The Leatherback Long\u002FShort Alternative Yield ETF (LBAY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long\u002Fshort alternatives. The fund is actively managed, seeking to provide monthly income and capital appreciation. The portfolio will generally be 75% – 110% net long LBAY was launched on Nov 16, 2020 and is managed by Leatherback.

