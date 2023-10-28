Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $630,000 Stock Holdings in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC trimmed its holdings in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Free Report) by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,818 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,003 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Ciena were worth $630,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ciena in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. BOKF NA bought a new stake in shares of Ciena in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ciena in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in Ciena in the first quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Ciena in the first quarter worth $59,000. 90.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 4,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.11, for a total value of $175,430.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 441,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,575,015.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Joseph Cumello sold 1,212 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.45, for a total value of $51,449.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,620,019.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 4,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.11, for a total value of $175,430.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 441,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,575,015.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,077 shares of company stock valued at $1,596,689 in the last ninety days. 0.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CIEN opened at $41.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.92. Ciena Co. has a 1-year low of $39.94 and a 1-year high of $54.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $45.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.38.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Ciena had a return on equity of 10.00% and a net margin of 5.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Ciena Co. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on CIEN shares. UBS Group raised their target price on Ciena from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Barclays reduced their target price on Ciena from $66.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 1st. B. Riley raised their target price on Ciena from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Ciena in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Ciena from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ciena has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.39.

Ciena Corporation provides hardware and software services for delivery of video, data, and voice traffic metro, aggregation, and access communications network worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers convergence of coherent optical transport, open optical networking, IP routing, and switching services.

