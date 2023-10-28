Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $632,000 Stock Holdings in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lowered its holdings in shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Free Report) by 68.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,541 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 13,898 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in NetEase were worth $632,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Todd Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NetEase by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 233,731 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,671,000 after buying an additional 3,718 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NetEase by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 75,658 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,691,000 after buying an additional 16,969 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its position in NetEase by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 542,016 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,936,000 after acquiring an additional 131,156 shares during the last quarter. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd grew its position in NetEase by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd now owns 31,784 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,073,000 after acquiring an additional 6,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. bought a new stake in NetEase during the 1st quarter worth $670,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.78% of the company’s stock.

NetEase Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NTES opened at $106.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $69.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.91. The business’s 50-day moving average is $102.03 and its 200-day moving average is $97.74. NetEase, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.86 and a 1 year high of $110.82.

NetEase Increases Dividend

NetEase ( NASDAQ:NTES Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 24th. The technology company reported $13.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.14 by $4.74. The company had revenue of $24.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.85 billion. NetEase had a return on equity of 22.78% and a net margin of 25.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that NetEase, Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th were paid a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. This is an increase from NetEase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. NetEase’s payout ratio is currently 37.52%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NTES shares. StockNews.com started coverage on NetEase in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Benchmark boosted their price objective on NetEase from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on NetEase from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Bank of America upped their price target on NetEase from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on NetEase from $112.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NetEase currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.13.

About NetEase

NetEase, Inc engages in online games, music streaming, online intelligent learning services, and internet content services businesses in China and internationally . The company operates through Games and Related Value-Added Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others segments.

