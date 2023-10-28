Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $643,000 Stock Holdings in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC decreased its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Free Report) by 23.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,628 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in STAG Industrial were worth $643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 94,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,933 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in STAG Industrial by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 614,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,766,000 after purchasing an additional 76,753 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in STAG Industrial by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 85,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,904,000 after purchasing an additional 2,548 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in STAG Industrial in the 1st quarter valued at about $357,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. bought a new position in STAG Industrial in the 1st quarter valued at about $350,000. Institutional investors own 88.68% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other STAG Industrial news, Director Benjamin S. Butcher sold 3,150 shares of STAG Industrial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.45, for a total transaction of $114,817.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,419,290.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Benjamin S. Butcher sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total value of $1,094,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $258,499.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Benjamin S. Butcher sold 3,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.45, for a total transaction of $114,817.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,419,290.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on STAG shares. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of STAG Industrial from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of STAG Industrial in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of STAG Industrial from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of STAG Industrial from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of STAG Industrial in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.71.

STAG Industrial Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE:STAG opened at $32.24 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.28. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.41 and a 12 month high of $38.83. The stock has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.58, a P/E/G ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

STAG Industrial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.1225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.56%. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 134.86%.

STAG Industrial Profile

We are a REIT focused on the acquisition, ownership and operation of industrial properties throughout the United States. We seek to (i) identify properties for acquisition that offer relative value across all locations, industrial property types, and tenants through the principled application of our proprietary risk assessment model, (ii) operate our properties in an efficient, cost-effective manner, and (iii) capitalize our business appropriately given the characteristics of our assets.

