Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $661,000 Position in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC cut its stake in shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN – Free Report) by 31.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,242 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after selling 4,154 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $661,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 19.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,786,266 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $824,587,000 after acquiring an additional 2,110,196 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 2.9% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 12,121,881 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $867,321,000 after acquiring an additional 345,866 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 117,449.5% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 11,320,018 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $809,947,000 after acquiring an additional 11,310,388 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 17.8% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 8,610,945 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $581,842,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300,484 shares during the period. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 18.5% during the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,298,784 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $548,550,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298,374 shares during the period. 45.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Coinbase Global alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Coinbase Global from $70.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Wedbush lifted their price target on Coinbase Global from $75.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Compass Point lifted their price target on Coinbase Global from $100.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $107.00 price target on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Coinbase Global from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coinbase Global presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,145 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.34, for a total transaction of $85,119.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $784,881.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,145 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.34, for a total transaction of $85,119.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $784,881.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Lawrence J. Brock sold 19,814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.34, for a total transaction of $1,552,228.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $863,228.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 29,757 shares of company stock valued at $2,307,704. 33.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Coinbase Global Stock Performance

Shares of COIN stock opened at $70.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $16.79 billion, a PE ratio of -12.53 and a beta of 2.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $76.84 and a 200-day moving average of $72.78. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a one year low of $31.55 and a one year high of $114.43.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by $0.36. Coinbase Global had a negative return on equity of 20.68% and a negative net margin of 47.33%. The business had revenue of $707.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $627.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($4.95) EPS. Coinbase Global’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Coinbase Global Profile

(Free Report)

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. It offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for consumers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable developers to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Coinbase Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coinbase Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.