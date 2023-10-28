Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $662,000 Position in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) by 8.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,773 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 57.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 594 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Natixis bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.88% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Natural Resources Stock Performance

Shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock opened at $63.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $69.02 billion, a PE ratio of 12.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 1.55. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 52 week low of $48.81 and a 52 week high of $67.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $64.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Canadian Natural Resources Increases Dividend

Canadian Natural Resources ( NYSE:CNQ Get Free Report ) (TSE:CNQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.44 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 22.86% and a net margin of 18.14%. Equities analysts anticipate that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a $0.6744 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This is an increase from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.25%. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 52.46%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CNQ shares. CIBC upped their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from $84.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Canadian Natural Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.56.

About Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

