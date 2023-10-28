Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $717,000 Stock Position in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lowered its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB – Free Report) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,548 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 166 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Silicon Laboratories were worth $717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SLAB. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Silicon Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,161,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 338.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 232,998 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,996,000 after buying an additional 179,800 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 955.6% in the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 156,175 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,345,000 after buying an additional 141,380 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 601.7% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 154,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,069,000 after buying an additional 132,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 210.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 177,466 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,503,000 after buying an additional 120,258 shares during the last quarter.

Silicon Laboratories Price Performance

SLAB stock opened at $94.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.20 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $118.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.71. Silicon Laboratories Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $94.17 and a fifty-two week high of $194.68.

Silicon Laboratories ( NASDAQ:SLAB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.06). Silicon Laboratories had a return on equity of 7.36% and a net margin of 7.00%. The company had revenue of $244.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.32 million. Research analysts expect that Silicon Laboratories Inc. will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Robert Matthew Johnson sold 3,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.06, for a total value of $503,921.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 38,263 shares in the company, valued at $5,512,167.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SLAB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Silicon Laboratories in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on Silicon Laboratories from $165.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Silicon Laboratories in a research note on Friday, July 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Silicon Laboratories from $186.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on Silicon Laboratories from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.25.

Silicon Laboratories Company Profile

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides various analog-intensive mixed-signal solutions in the United States, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company's products include wireless microcontrollers and sensor products. Its products are used in various electronic products in a range of applications for the Internet of Things (IoT), including connected home and security, industrial automation and control, smart metering, smart lighting, commercial building automation, consumer electronics, asset tracking, and medical instrumentation.

