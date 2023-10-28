Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $726,000 Holdings in Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC trimmed its position in shares of Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Free Report) by 34.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,313 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,210 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Liberty Energy were worth $726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Liberty Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Energy by 67.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Energy by 164.1% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 4,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,663 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Energy by 137.9% during the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 9,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 5,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Liberty Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $130,000. 91.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Liberty Energy

In related news, President Ron Gusek sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.49, for a total transaction of $1,024,500.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 1,201,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,621,685.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, President Ron Gusek sold 50,000 shares of Liberty Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.49, for a total value of $1,024,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 1,201,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,621,685.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Ryan T. Gosney sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $25,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 122,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,074,578. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 318,968 shares of company stock valued at $5,742,711. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Energy Price Performance

Liberty Energy stock opened at $19.61 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.96 and its 200 day moving average is $15.34. Liberty Energy Inc. has a one year low of $11.18 and a one year high of $21.25. The firm has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.10. Liberty Energy had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 37.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Liberty Energy Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

Liberty Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This is an increase from Liberty Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. Liberty Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Liberty Energy from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Liberty Energy from $28.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Atb Cap Markets upgraded Liberty Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Liberty Energy from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Liberty Energy from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.75.

About Liberty Energy

Liberty Energy Inc provides hydraulic services and related technologies to onshore oil and natural gas exploration, and production companies in North America. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services including complementary services, such as wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, data analytics, related goods, and technologies; and other services comprising design and pump diagnostic fracture injection test, DFIT and mini-frac analysis, and laboratory services, such as fluid rheology, surfactant, clay control, scaling and biocide testing.

