Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Increases Holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Free Report) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust were worth $645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HR. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 158.3% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 155.9% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HR. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. BTIG Research raised shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.33.

Healthcare Realty Trust Trading Down 2.0 %

NYSE HR opened at $14.15 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.96. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a 12-month low of $14.07 and a 12-month high of $22.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.75 and a beta of 0.80.

Healthcare Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -269.57%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director John Knox Singleton acquired 31,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.11 per share, with a total value of $538,965.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 50,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $865,458.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Healthcare Realty Trust Company Profile

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of June 30, 2023, the Company was invested in over 700 real estate properties totaling more than 40 million square feet and provided leasing and property management services to over 35 million square feet nationwide.

Featured Stories

