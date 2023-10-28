Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Lowers Stock Position in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC trimmed its stake in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH – Free Report) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 217 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in LGI Homes were worth $687,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LGIH. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in LGI Homes during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of LGI Homes in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in LGI Homes by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in LGI Homes by 337.0% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in LGI Homes by 130.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. 89.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LGIH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on LGI Homes from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LGI Homes in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. BTIG Research raised shares of LGI Homes from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of LGI Homes from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of LGI Homes from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, LGI Homes currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.25.

LGIH stock opened at $87.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 8.49, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. LGI Homes, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.29 and a twelve month high of $141.91. The company’s 50 day moving average is $105.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.50.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.35. LGI Homes had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The firm had revenue of $645.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $638.05 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.20 EPS. LGI Homes’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that LGI Homes, Inc. will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes. It offers entry-level homes, such as attached and detached homes, and active adult homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. The company also engages in the wholesale business, which include building and selling homes to institutions looking to acquire single-family rental properties.

