Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Makes New $644,000 Investment in Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF (NASDAQ:PSCT)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF (NASDAQ:PSCT – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 4,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $644,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.06% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF during the first quarter worth about $62,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF by 26.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 848 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Yoder Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF during the first quarter worth about $215,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF during the third quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF by 16.8% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:PSCT opened at $39.10 on Friday. Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $38.26 and a 1 year high of $50.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.94 and a 200-day moving average of $44.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $271.75 million, a P/E ratio of 16.22 and a beta of 1.22.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF Profile

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Information Technology Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Information Technology Index (the Index). The Index consists of common stocks of the United States information technology companies.

