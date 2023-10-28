Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Purchases 1,328 Shares of Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN – Free Report) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,850 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.14% of Gladstone Investment worth $624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Gladstone Investment in the first quarter worth about $199,000. Garner Asset Management Corp raised its position in Gladstone Investment by 2.4% in the first quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 42,244 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Gladstone Investment by 4.6% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 304,664 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,037,000 after acquiring an additional 13,428 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Gladstone Investment by 103.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,037 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Gladstone Investment by 0.8% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 158,854 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274 shares during the period. 11.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Gladstone Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday.

In other news, President David A. R. Dullum acquired 5,000 shares of Gladstone Investment stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.39 per share, with a total value of $66,950.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the president now owns 149,916 shares in the company, valued at $2,007,375.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GAIN opened at $13.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $447.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.05. Gladstone Investment Co. has a twelve month low of $12.11 and a twelve month high of $14.64.

Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The investment management company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $20.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.19 million. Gladstone Investment had a return on equity of 8.25% and a net margin of 49.23%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Gladstone Investment Co. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 17th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.28%. Gladstone Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.34%.

Gladstone Investment Corporation is business development company, specializes in lower middle market, mature stage, buyouts; refinancing existing debt; senior debt securities such as senior loans, senior term loans, lines of credit, and senior notes; senior subordinated debt securities such as senior subordinated loans and senior subordinated notes; junior subordinated debt securities such as subordinated notes and mezzanine loans; limited liability company interests, and warrants or options.

