Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Purchases 5,397 Shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) by 35.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,814 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,397 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Cameco were worth $652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Titleist Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cameco in the 1st quarter valued at about $880,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cameco in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc grew its position in shares of Cameco by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 24,697 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $646,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Cameco by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 115,117 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,013,000 after buying an additional 3,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cameco in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,577,000. Institutional investors own 66.57% of the company’s stock.

CCJ stock opened at $37.93 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.80. Cameco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $21.22 and a fifty-two week high of $42.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 3.64. The company has a market cap of $16.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 252.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.96.

Cameco ( NYSE:CCJ Get Free Report ) (TSE:CCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.17). Cameco had a return on equity of 2.74% and a net margin of 4.67%. The firm had revenue of $482.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $636.37 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Cameco Co. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on CCJ. Scotiabank upped their price target on Cameco from C$54.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Cameco from $49.50 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Cameco in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Cameco from C$55.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

