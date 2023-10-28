Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Purchases 918 Shares of Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVI)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVI – Free Report) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,259 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 918 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.21% of Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF worth $621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF in the first quarter valued at $117,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $184,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new stake in Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF in the first quarter valued at $233,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF in the first quarter valued at $270,000.

DIVI opened at $26.67 on Friday. Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF has a 1-year low of $23.10 and a 1-year high of $30.61. The company has a market cap of $384.05 million, a P/E ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.91.

The fund invests at least 80% of its assets in the component securities of the index and in depositary receipts representing such securities. The index is based on the Morningstar® Developed Markets ex-North America Target Market Exposure Index and is constructed by applying an optimization process to the Parent Index that aims to deliver a higher dividend yield than the Parent Index, while limiting expected tracking error to the Parent Index.

