Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Raises Stake in iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF (BATS:REM)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF (BATS:REM – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 967 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.10% of iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF worth $618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in REM. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF by 382.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 799,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082,138 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF by 1,211.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 313,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,252,000 after purchasing an additional 289,880 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,929,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF by 212.6% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 137,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,118,000 after buying an additional 259,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF by 301.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 157,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,568,000 after buying an additional 118,056 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF stock opened at $19.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $537.95 million, a PE ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.45 and its 200 day moving average is $22.59.

The iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF (REM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Nareit All Mortgage Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of residential and commercial mortgage REITs. REM was launched on May 1, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

