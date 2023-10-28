Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Reduces Position in Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC decreased its position in Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL – Free Report) (TSE:GIL) by 25.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,765 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 7,086 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Gildan Activewear were worth $669,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIL. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its position in Gildan Activewear by 0.6% in the first quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 9,926,688 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $329,467,000 after buying an additional 62,244 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 2.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,082,740 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $268,527,000 after acquiring an additional 211,327 shares during the period. Browning West LP raised its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 7.1% during the first quarter. Browning West LP now owns 6,395,548 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $212,268,000 after purchasing an additional 425,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Gildan Activewear by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,349,722 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $179,507,000 after purchasing an additional 22,957 shares during the period. Finally, Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,975,649 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $165,142,000 after buying an additional 279,652 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.09% of the company’s stock.

GIL opened at $27.28 on Friday. Gildan Activewear Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.30 and a twelve month high of $34.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of 10.03, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.02.

Gildan Activewear ( NYSE:GIL Get Free Report ) (TSE:GIL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.02. Gildan Activewear had a return on equity of 24.47% and a net margin of 15.73%. The business had revenue of $840.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $822.03 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Gildan Activewear Inc. will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 24th were paid a dividend of $0.186 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.21%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Gildan Activewear from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. CIBC dropped their target price on Gildan Activewear from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Gildan Activewear from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, TD Securities raised Gildan Activewear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.00.

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Alstyle, and GoldToe brands.

