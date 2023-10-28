Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in VanEck Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC decreased its holdings in VanEck Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR – Free Report) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,988 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,128 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.06% of VanEck Floating Rate ETF worth $656,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 78.1% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 49,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after buying an additional 21,501 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 111.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 2,621 shares during the period. Laffer Tengler Investments lifted its position in VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 182.8% during the first quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 16,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 10,961 shares during the period. Weik Capital Management lifted its position in VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 18.3% during the first quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 95,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,402,000 after buying an additional 14,795 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Floating Rate ETF during the first quarter valued at $1,027,000.

Shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF stock opened at $25.22 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.17. VanEck Floating Rate ETF has a 12 month low of $24.32 and a 12 month high of $25.33.

The VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (FLTR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade floating-rate notes issued by corporate entities. FLTR was launched on Apr 25, 2011 and is managed by VanEck.

