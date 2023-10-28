Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Reduces Stock Position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lessened its stake in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,468 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Masco were worth $658,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harris Associates L P boosted its stake in Masco by 6.6% in the first quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 8,947,345 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $444,862,000 after acquiring an additional 552,226 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Masco by 118,819.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,978,187 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $325,672,000 after buying an additional 6,972,319 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Masco by 11.8% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,081,598 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $202,937,000 after buying an additional 429,357 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Masco by 0.5% during the first quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 3,815,673 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $189,715,000 after buying an additional 17,533 shares during the period. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its stake in shares of Masco by 18.0% during the first quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 3,043,117 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $151,304,000 after buying an additional 465,102 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.67% of the company’s stock.

Masco Price Performance

MAS stock opened at $51.04 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $54.16 and a 200-day moving average of $54.76. Masco Co. has a 12-month low of $42.60 and a 12-month high of $63.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 420.86. The company has a market cap of $11.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.42, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.24.

Masco Dividend Announcement

Masco ( NYSE:MAS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The construction company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.09. Masco had a net margin of 9.73% and a negative return on equity of 403.37%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Masco Co. will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 27th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.20%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MAS. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Masco from $74.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Masco in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Masco from $57.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Masco from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on Masco from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.46.

Masco Company Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

