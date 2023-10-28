Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 1,110 Shares of Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FET)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FET – Free Report) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,656 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,110 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.25% of Forum Energy Technologies worth $657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Forum Energy Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,776,000. Tejara Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Forum Energy Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,191,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Forum Energy Technologies by 52.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 278,912 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,093,000 after purchasing an additional 95,786 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Forum Energy Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,333,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Forum Energy Technologies by 37.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 262,651 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,579,000 after purchasing an additional 71,558 shares in the last quarter. 63.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Forum Energy Technologies Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE:FET opened at $21.77 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 2.56. Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.30 and a 52 week high of $33.84. The company has a market capitalization of $220.92 million, a PE ratio of -15.78 and a beta of 2.79.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Forum Energy Technologies ( NYSE:FET Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Forum Energy Technologies had a negative net margin of 0.86% and a negative return on equity of 0.61%. The company had revenue of $185.40 million during the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Forum Energy Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Forum Energy Technologies Company Profile

Forum Energy Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes products serving the oil, natural gas, industrial, and renewable energy industries in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Drilling & Downhole, Completions, and Production. The Drilling & Downhole segment designs, manufactures, and supplies products, and provides related services to the drilling, well construction, artificial lift, and subsea energy construction markets, including applications in oil and natural gas, renewable energy, defense, and communications.

