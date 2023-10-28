Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 1,800 Shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lessened its stake in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Free Report) by 8.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,954 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Guardant Health were worth $714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Guardant Health by 33.2% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 16.6% in the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Guardant Health by 2.1% during the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 48,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,633,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its position in shares of Guardant Health by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 13,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Guardant Health alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on GH shares. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Guardant Health in a report on Thursday, September 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of Guardant Health from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Guardant Health from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Guardant Health in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Guardant Health in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.27.

Guardant Health Price Performance

NASDAQ:GH opened at $24.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of -5.08 and a beta of 0.94. Guardant Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.67 and a 1-year high of $54.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.64. The company has a current ratio of 6.96, a quick ratio of 6.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.25) by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $137.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.44 million. Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 99.62% and a negative return on equity of 427.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($2.25) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Guardant Health news, insider Kumud Kalia sold 2,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.59, for a total transaction of $69,253.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,625.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Guardant Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers Guardant360; Guardant360 LDT; Guardant360 CDx; Guardant360 Response Test; Guardant360 TissueNext Test; GuardantINFINITY Test; GuardantConnect, an integrated software-based solution designed for clinical and biopharmaceutical customers to connect patients tested with assays with actionable alterations with potentially relevant clinical studies; GuardantOMNI Test for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform for tumor evolution and treatment resistance across various biomarker-driven cancers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Guardant Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guardant Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.