Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 2,802 Shares of Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lessened its stake in shares of Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX – Free Report) by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,149 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,802 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Regal Rexnord were worth $639,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Regal Rexnord by 15.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,674,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,220,808,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140,696 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in Regal Rexnord during the first quarter worth about $978,777,000. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in Regal Rexnord during the first quarter worth about $793,975,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Regal Rexnord by 168.4% during the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,848,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Regal Rexnord by 0.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,843,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,060,000 after acquiring an additional 17,123 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RRX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Regal Rexnord from $184.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Regal Rexnord in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Regal Rexnord in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP John Avampato sold 8,427 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.83, for a total transaction of $1,279,471.41. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,966,653.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Regal Rexnord Price Performance

Regal Rexnord stock opened at $118.75 on Friday. Regal Rexnord Co. has a 12 month low of $111.84 and a 12 month high of $166.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $143.81 and its 200-day moving average is $143.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.92, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.11.

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Regal Rexnord had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 4.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.76 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Regal Rexnord Co. will post 10.23 EPS for the current year.

Regal Rexnord Company Profile

Regal Rexnord Corporation manufactures and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. It operates in four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Motion Control Solutions.

