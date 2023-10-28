Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 3,855 Shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC decreased its stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Free Report) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 86,512 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,855 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group were worth $638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUFG. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 12,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares in the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 91,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its holdings in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 39,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,597 shares in the last quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 25,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 12,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 1,736 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group stock opened at $8.24 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.65 and a 52-week high of $9.04. The company has a market cap of $99.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.67, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.66.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group ( NYSE:MUFG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $20.21 billion for the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a net margin of 16.02% and a return on equity of 5.59%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MUFG Bank, Ltd. that provides various financial services in Japan, the United States, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through Digital Service Business Group; Retail & Commercial Banking Business Group; Japanese Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Asset Management & Investor Services Business Group; Global Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Global Commercial Banking Business Group; and Global Markets Business Group segments.

