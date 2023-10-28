Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 700 Shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC reduced its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP – Free Report) (TSE:BEP) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,715 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners were worth $670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 65.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 39,316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,239,000 after buying an additional 15,575 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 12,568 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. Hall Laurie J Trustee increased its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 2,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Walter Public Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $7,866,000. Finally, Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 662,170 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $20,865,000 after purchasing an additional 48,950 shares during the period. 60.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $32.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Raymond James upgraded Brookfield Renewable Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.63.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Stock Performance

NYSE:BEP opened at $21.43 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.75 and its 200 day moving average is $27.76. The firm has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.72 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. has a 52-week low of $19.97 and a 52-week high of $32.76.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BEP) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.18). Brookfield Renewable Partners had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 1.24%. The company had revenue of $719.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $798.25 million. Research analysts predict that Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were paid a $0.3375 dividend. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently -225.00%.

About Brookfield Renewable Partners

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, and Asia. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass sources.

