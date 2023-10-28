Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 9,352 Shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC decreased its position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA – Free Report) by 24.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,159 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,352 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF were worth $688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PZA. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 70,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $553,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 48.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 28,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,000 after acquiring an additional 9,442 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 12.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 100,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,504,000 after acquiring an additional 11,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 75.6% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 19,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 8,255 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:PZA opened at $21.73 on Friday. Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.66 and a fifty-two week high of $24.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.17.

About Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF

The Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (PZA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade, tax-exempt debt publicly issued by a US state with at least 15 years remaining to maturity. PZA was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

