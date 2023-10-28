Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Takes $633,000 Position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,640 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $633,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,359 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,854 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 37.7% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,259 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 14,860 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $783,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 8,110 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. 98.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Kulicke and Soffa Industries

In related news, SVP Robert Nestor Chylak sold 4,084 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.88, for a total value of $199,625.92. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $958,487.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Kulicke and Soffa Industries news, CEO Fusen Ernie Chen sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.11, for a total transaction of $1,413,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,094,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,556,241.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert Nestor Chylak sold 4,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.88, for a total transaction of $199,625.92. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,609 shares in the company, valued at $958,487.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of KLIC opened at $42.39 on Friday. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.83 and a twelve month high of $60.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 1.41.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.23. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a net margin of 11.94% and a return on equity of 12.34%. The business had revenue of $190.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.08 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 48.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 21st were given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 20th. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on KLIC shares. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Company Profile

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The company manufactures and sells advanced displays; die-transfer, flip-chip, and TCB advanced packaging products; ball bonder, die-attach, electronics assembly, lithography, wafer-level bonder, and wedge bonder products; consumables, such as capillaries, dicing blades, and wedge bonds; and auto offline programming, KNet PLUS, and new product introduction/manufacturing execution system software products.

