Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Trims Stock Position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF May (BATS:FMAY)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lowered its stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF May (BATS:FMAY – Free Report) by 54.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,989 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,556 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.16% of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF May worth $662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF May in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF May in the 1st quarter valued at about $79,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF May in the 4th quarter valued at about $115,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF May in the 2nd quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners purchased a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF May in the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF May Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF May stock opened at $37.25 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.32. The stock has a market cap of $445.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.77 and a beta of 0.56.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF May Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May (FMAY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FMAY was launched on May 15, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

