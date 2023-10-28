Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC Buys 5,558 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,535 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,558 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up about 0.8% of Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $11,802,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $123,733,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 3.3% in the second quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 636,652 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $81,543,000 after buying an additional 20,574 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 162.4% in the second quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 47,315 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,168,000 after buying an additional 29,281 shares during the last quarter. Next Level Private LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,044,000. Finally, Mayfair Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 12.0% in the first quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,561 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. 57.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Benchmark lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $174.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Amazon.com from $180.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.70.

AMZN stock opened at $127.74 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.38. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.43 and a fifty-two week high of $145.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $1.32 trillion, a P/E ratio of 100.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.24.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $134.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.54 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 2.43%. On average, research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.48, for a total transaction of $69,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,750,889.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.48, for a total value of $69,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,750,889.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 42,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.13, for a total value of $6,213,886.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,343,469.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,408,645 shares of company stock valued at $55,208,288. Corporate insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

