John Bicket Sells 42,110 Shares of Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT) Stock

Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) insider John Bicket sold 42,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.68, for a total value of $997,164.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 764,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,093,627.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

John Bicket also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Samsara alerts:

On Tuesday, October 17th, John Bicket sold 56,093 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.85, for a total value of $1,393,911.05.

On Tuesday, October 3rd, John Bicket sold 90,295 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.51, for a total value of $2,213,130.45.

On Tuesday, September 26th, John Bicket sold 73,446 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.37, for a total value of $1,716,433.02.

On Wednesday, September 20th, John Bicket sold 82,628 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.71, for a total value of $2,206,993.88.

On Tuesday, September 12th, John Bicket sold 90,295 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.48, for a total value of $2,752,191.60.

On Tuesday, August 29th, John Bicket sold 77,952 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.80, for a total value of $2,011,161.60.

On Tuesday, August 22nd, John Bicket sold 47,895 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.70, for a total value of $1,135,111.50.

On Thursday, August 17th, John Bicket sold 5,754 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.94, for a total value of $131,996.76.

On Tuesday, August 15th, John Bicket sold 47,757 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.81, for a total value of $1,137,094.17.

On Wednesday, August 9th, John Bicket sold 210 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.59, for a total value of $5,163.90.

Samsara Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE IOT opened at $22.22 on Friday. Samsara Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.42 and a twelve month high of $32.41. The company has a market cap of $11.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.37 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.89 and its 200 day moving average is $24.54.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Samsara ( NYSE:IOT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. Samsara had a negative return on equity of 20.84% and a negative net margin of 30.77%. The company had revenue of $219.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.69 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Samsara Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IOT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Samsara from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. FBN Securities initiated coverage on Samsara in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Samsara from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Samsara in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Samsara in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.80.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on IOT

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Samsara

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IOT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Samsara during the 1st quarter worth about $558,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Samsara by 141.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 11,820 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Samsara by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,227,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,704,000 after buying an additional 477,013 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Samsara by 52.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,033,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,591,000 after buying an additional 1,048,694 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Samsara during the 1st quarter worth about $3,109,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.47% of the company’s stock.

About Samsara

(Get Free Report)

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Samsara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Samsara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.