JPEL Private Equity (LON:JPEL) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1.06

Shares of JPEL Private Equity Limited (LON:JPEL – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1.06 ($0.01) and traded as low as GBX 0.99 ($0.01). JPEL Private Equity shares last traded at GBX 1.01 ($0.01), with a volume of 7,325 shares trading hands.
JPEL Private Equity Stock Performance
The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1.04 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of £256,338.00, a PE ratio of -8.42 and a beta of 0.40.
JPEL Private Equity Company Profile
JPEL Private Equity Limited is a fund specializing in direct, secondary direct, and fund of funds investments. The fund primarily invests in buyout funds, venture capital funds, and special situation funds. It typically invests throughout the world, with a focus on Europe, North America, and Asia. For its direct investments, the fund prefers to co-invest alongside private equity sponsors.
