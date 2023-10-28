Karen Blasing Sells 7,000 Shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Stock

Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) Director Karen Blasing sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.08, for a total value of $1,113,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,866,008.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Karen Blasing also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Zscaler alerts:

On Wednesday, October 4th, Karen Blasing sold 7,000 shares of Zscaler stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.14, for a total value of $1,078,980.00.

Zscaler Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ZS opened at $154.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $157.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.32. Zscaler, Inc. has a one year low of $84.93 and a one year high of $177.69. The firm has a market cap of $22.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -109.48 and a beta of 0.85.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Zscaler ( NASDAQ:ZS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 5th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $455.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.38 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 31.64% and a negative net margin of 12.51%. Zscaler’s quarterly revenue was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.40) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.11 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Zscaler from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Zscaler from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Zscaler from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Zscaler in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.94.

Get Our Latest Report on Zscaler

Institutional Trading of Zscaler

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Zscaler by 8.4% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 274,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,691,000 after buying an additional 21,376 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV boosted its stake in Zscaler by 48.9% in the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 17,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,758,000 after buying an additional 5,822 shares in the last quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP boosted its stake in Zscaler by 0.8% in the third quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP now owns 91,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,268,000 after buying an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Zscaler by 1.0% in the third quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,809,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Zscaler in the third quarter valued at about $268,000. 46.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Zscaler

(Get Free Report)

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.