Karen Blasing Sells 7,000 Shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Stock

Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) Director Karen Blasing sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.08, for a total value of $1,113,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,866,008.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Karen Blasing also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, October 4th, Karen Blasing sold 7,000 shares of Zscaler stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.14, for a total value of $1,078,980.00.
Zscaler Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ ZS opened at $154.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $157.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.32. Zscaler, Inc. has a one year low of $84.93 and a one year high of $177.69. The firm has a market cap of $22.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -109.48 and a beta of 0.85.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Zscaler from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Zscaler from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Zscaler from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Zscaler in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.94.
Institutional Trading of Zscaler
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Zscaler by 8.4% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 274,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,691,000 after buying an additional 21,376 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV boosted its stake in Zscaler by 48.9% in the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 17,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,758,000 after buying an additional 5,822 shares in the last quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP boosted its stake in Zscaler by 0.8% in the third quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP now owns 91,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,268,000 after buying an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Zscaler by 1.0% in the third quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,809,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Zscaler in the third quarter valued at about $268,000. 46.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Zscaler
Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.
