KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Stock Holdings Lessened by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Free Report) by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,981 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 6,576 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in KB Home were worth $1,912,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in KB Home during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of KB Home during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of KB Home by 47.8% during the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,131 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of KB Home during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, 25 LLC purchased a new position in shares of KB Home during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors own 91.27% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other KB Home news, CAO William R. Hollinger sold 4,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total transaction of $229,393.85. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 155,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,889,699.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other KB Home news, CAO William R. Hollinger sold 4,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total transaction of $229,393.85. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 155,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,889,699.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Melissa Lora sold 9,649 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.19, for a total transaction of $513,230.31. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 180,619 shares in the company, valued at $9,607,124.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 54,178 shares of company stock valued at $2,854,624. 4.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KBH has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of KB Home from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of KB Home in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of KB Home from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of KB Home from $62.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of KB Home from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.88.

KB Home Stock Up 0.0 %

NYSE KBH opened at $43.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.63, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.76. KB Home has a twelve month low of $26.73 and a twelve month high of $55.37.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 20th. The construction company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. KB Home had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 17.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.86 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that KB Home will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current year.

KB Home Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio is 10.44%.

KB Home Company Profile

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

