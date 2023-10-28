Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Stock Holdings Lifted by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Free Report) by 11.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,552 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Korn Ferry were worth $671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Korn Ferry during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,032,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,806,189 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $319,551,000 after acquiring an additional 318,600 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Korn Ferry by 406.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 346,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,515,000 after purchasing an additional 278,200 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Korn Ferry by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,650,554 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $83,551,000 after purchasing an additional 214,170 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Korn Ferry by 11.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,783,944 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $115,849,000 after purchasing an additional 186,361 shares during the period. 92.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on KFY shares. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Korn Ferry in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Korn Ferry from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Korn Ferry in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.50.

Korn Ferry Stock Performance

NYSE KFY opened at $44.99 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $48.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.67. Korn Ferry has a 52-week low of $44.45 and a 52-week high of $59.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 1.48.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 7th. The business services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $699.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $683.41 million. Korn Ferry had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 14.29%. The firm’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Korn Ferry will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

Korn Ferry Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 21st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.24%.

About Korn Ferry

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to recruit board level, chief executive, other senior executive, and general management talent of organizations.

