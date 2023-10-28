Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Free Report) by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,016 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 11,392 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Korn Ferry worth $2,329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Korn Ferry by 3,340.8% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,260 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 7,049 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Korn Ferry by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,832 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Korn Ferry by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 27,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Korn Ferry by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 77,789 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,025,000 after acquiring an additional 1,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wintrust Investments LLC raised its stake in Korn Ferry by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 168,715 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,729,000 after acquiring an additional 16,575 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

Korn Ferry Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE KFY opened at $44.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.67. Korn Ferry has a 52-week low of $44.45 and a 52-week high of $59.91.

Korn Ferry Dividend Announcement

Korn Ferry ( NYSE:KFY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 7th. The business services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $699.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $683.41 million. Korn Ferry had a return on equity of 14.29% and a net margin of 6.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Korn Ferry will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 21st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio is 21.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Korn Ferry in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Korn Ferry from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Korn Ferry in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Korn Ferry presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.50.

Korn Ferry Profile

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to recruit board level, chief executive, other senior executive, and general management talent of organizations.

