MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund (NYSE:MMD) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $16.55

MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund (NYSE:MMD – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $16.55 and traded as low as $14.32. MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund shares last traded at $14.35, with a volume of 127,307 shares trading hands.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.55.

MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund

In related news, Portfolio Manager Michael Denlinger sold 4,567 shares of MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.86, for a total value of $76,999.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MMD. Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $433,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund by 26.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 317,963 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $5,962,000 after buying an additional 66,039 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund by 139.4% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 132,394 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,482,000 after purchasing an additional 77,097 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund by 15.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 232,292 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $4,356,000 after purchasing an additional 31,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund by 400.9% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,496 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,641,000 after purchasing an additional 70,027 shares in the last quarter.

MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund Company Profile

MainStay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by New York Life Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by MacKay Shields LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds which are exempt from regular U.S.

