MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO – Free Report) by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,239 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 10,629 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.28% of MarineMax worth $2,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of MarineMax in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of MarineMax by 149.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 757 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of MarineMax in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MarineMax in the second quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of MarineMax by 10.4% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,931 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.80% of the company’s stock.

Get MarineMax alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HZO. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MarineMax in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James downgraded shares of MarineMax from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. B. Riley upgraded shares of MarineMax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of MarineMax from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of MarineMax from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.00.

MarineMax Price Performance

Shares of HZO stock opened at $27.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $602.42 million, a PE ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. MarineMax, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.60 and a twelve month high of $42.88.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.69. The business had revenue of $594.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $532.24 million. MarineMax had a net margin of 5.67% and a return on equity of 17.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.90 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that MarineMax, Inc. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About MarineMax

(Free Report)

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer and superyacht services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail Operations and Product Manufacturing. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure and fishing boats, mega-yachts, yachts, sport cruisers, motor yachts, e-power yachts, pontoon boats, ski boats, jet boats, and other recreational boats.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HZO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MarineMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarineMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.