Mayfair Advisory Group LLC Sells 1,824 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Mayfair Advisory Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,960 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,824 shares during the period. Apple accounts for approximately 6.1% of Mayfair Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $6,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Parker Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 1.2% during the second quarter. Parker Financial LLC now owns 4,543 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $881,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. MKT Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 0.5% during the second quarter. MKT Advisors LLC now owns 12,269 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Professional Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 0.5% during the second quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,213 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,563,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Aspire Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 0.5% during the first quarter. Aspire Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,076 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,321,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 0.6% during the second quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC now owns 10,949 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,124,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.51% of the company’s stock.

Apple Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $168.22 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.17 and a 12 month high of $198.23. The stock has a market cap of $2.63 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $177.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $178.97.

Apple Announces Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.07. Apple had a net margin of 24.68% and a return on equity of 164.92%. The business had revenue of $81.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 11th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.13%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AAPL shares. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, September 15th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $173.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Apple has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $199.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apple

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 15,419 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.56, for a total value of $2,753,216.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,363,619.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 15,419 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.56, for a total value of $2,753,216.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,363,619.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 31,685 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.69, for a total transaction of $5,661,792.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,237,944.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 455,004 shares of company stock valued at $79,238,767. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

