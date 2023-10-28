Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $400.00 price objective on the social networking company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 34.80% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on META. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Meta Platforms from $360.00 to $400.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Argus increased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $353.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. HSBC upgraded Meta Platforms from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $285.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $280.00 to $336.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, forty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $330.22.

Shares of NASDAQ META opened at $296.73 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $763.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $303.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $281.18. Meta Platforms has a twelve month low of $88.09 and a twelve month high of $330.54.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $34.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.58 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 27.15% and a net margin of 23.42%. The company's revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.64 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms will post 13.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.67, for a total transaction of $229,357.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,805,837.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Meta Platforms news, insider Nicholas Clegg sold 2,146 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.19, for a total value of $657,083.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,867,485.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.67, for a total transaction of $229,357.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,805,837.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 40,867 shares of company stock worth $12,458,522. Company insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 101,072.5% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 777,798,687 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $223,212,667,000 after acquiring an additional 777,029,902 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 1.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 155,776,067 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $44,704,616,000 after acquiring an additional 2,841,147 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 1.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 88,542,953 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $25,410,057,000 after acquiring an additional 1,548,671 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 0.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 44,053,475 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $12,607,487,000 after acquiring an additional 115,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 41,803,774 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $8,859,893,000 after purchasing an additional 6,735,038 shares during the last quarter. 62.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

