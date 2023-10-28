Metro (OTCMKTS:MTRAF) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $53.95

Metro Inc. (OTCMKTS:MTRAF – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $53.95 and traded as low as $49.86. Metro shares last traded at $49.87, with a volume of 2,167 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Metro from C$81.00 to C$82.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Metro from C$79.00 to C$78.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Metro from C$82.00 to C$77.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.95.

Metro Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor, distributor, and manufacturer in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. It operates supermarkets and discount stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared foods, meats, dairy products, fruits and vegetables, frozen foods, bakery products, and pastries, as well as Mediterranean and Middle Eastern products.

