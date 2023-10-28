Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lowered its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,232,623 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 62,615 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for 6.7% of Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned 0.07% of Microsoft worth $1,781,917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Microsoft during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Gleason Group Inc. raised its position in Microsoft by 111.7% during the 1st quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 199 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co raised its position in Microsoft by 157.0% during the 1st quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 203 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. MayTech Global Investments LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 57.5% during the 3rd quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 411 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Microsoft

In other Microsoft news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 26,815 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.37, for a total value of $8,778,426.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 198,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,941,369.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Microsoft news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 26,815 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.37, for a total value of $8,778,426.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 198,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,941,369.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.20, for a total transaction of $16,860,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 588,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,301,924.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 115,049 shares of company stock valued at $38,195,619 over the last 90 days. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Microsoft Trading Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $329.81 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $213.43 and a one year high of $366.78. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $326.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $324.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.93, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.91.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The software giant reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.34. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.31% and a return on equity of 38.79%. The firm had revenue of $56.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.35 earnings per share. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 11.02 EPS for the current year.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MSFT. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $425.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $335.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $430.00 to $432.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $320.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $384.34.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Microsoft

About Microsoft

(Free Report)

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.