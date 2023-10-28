Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Position Decreased by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC reduced its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,898,105 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 308,009 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises approximately 2.7% of Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Microsoft worth $1,668,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Gleason Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 111.7% during the first quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 199 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 157.0% in the first quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 203 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 303 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alapocas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the 1st quarter valued at about $97,000. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.20, for a total value of $16,860,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 588,084 shares in the company, valued at $198,301,924.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 26,815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.37, for a total value of $8,778,426.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 198,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,941,369.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.20, for a total transaction of $16,860,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 588,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $198,301,924.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 115,049 shares of company stock valued at $38,195,619. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $385.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Microsoft from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their price target on Microsoft from $411.00 to $433.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $384.34.

Microsoft Trading Up 0.6 %

Microsoft stock opened at $329.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $2.45 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $326.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $324.11. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $213.43 and a 52-week high of $366.78.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The software giant reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.34. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.31% and a return on equity of 38.79%. The firm had revenue of $56.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 11.02 EPS for the current year.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 26.33%.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

Further Reading

